Dr. David Griesemer, MD
Dr. David Griesemer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Griesemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griesemer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griesemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griesemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griesemer.
