Dr. David Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Griffin, MD
Dr. David Griffin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Carrollton Surgical Group157 Clinic Ave Ste 302, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3336
- 2 204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 101, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 537-4702
-
3
Tanner Medical Center-villa Rica601 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 834-3336
-
4
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 836-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
Dr Griffin is easy to talk to and takes the time to listen and explain.
About Dr. David Griffin, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083698096
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.