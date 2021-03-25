Overview of Dr. David Griffin, MD

Dr. David Griffin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Griffin works at Carrollton Surgical Group in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA and Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.