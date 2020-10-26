Overview of Dr. David Griffin, MD

Dr. David Griffin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Griffin works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gynecologic Oncology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.