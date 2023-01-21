Overview

Dr. David Griffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Griffin works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.