Overview of Dr. David Grimm, MD

Dr. David Grimm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Grimm works at Canandaigua Orthopaedic Associates in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Clifton Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.