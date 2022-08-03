Dr. David Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
St Augustine Sports Med&rehab Ctr Inc1100 S Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 3B, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 823-9992
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
I visit Dr Gross every six months for a full body exam. He is knowledgeable and thorough. Each visit is a reasonable price. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Gross, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346225828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.