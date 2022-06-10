Dr. David Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Grossman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 938-3239
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grossman is what everyone wishes for in a cardiologist. He is an outstanding and caring person first of all and I would trust him to make decisions concerning my cardiovascular care. His brilliance as well as his personality are hard to find these days! He is a great listener and never rushes through an appointment. He is a rare bird and I wouldn’t trade him for anything.
About Dr. David Grossman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891719175
Education & Certifications
- North Shore U Hosp-Cornell U MC
- N Shore University Hospital Cornell
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.