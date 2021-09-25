Dr. David Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Groves, MD
Overview
Dr. David Groves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Healthcare Partners - Redondo502 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 214-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Health Perrysburg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine12623 Eckel Junction Rd Ste 2600, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 368-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first physical with Dr. Groves. He has great bed side manners and listens to your every need and any concerns you might have. He really took his time and I didn’t feel rushed at all. I would recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. David Groves, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1598142747
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Family Practice
