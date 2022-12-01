See All Neurosurgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. David Gruber, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Gruber, MD

Dr. David Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Gruber works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gruber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Spokane
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 624-9112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Spokane
    220 E Rowan Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 624-9112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gruber?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Excellent surgeon. Received the best care from beginning to end.
    Cynthia Escamilla Patterson — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Gruber, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700824554
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Cincinnati Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruber works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gruber’s profile.

    Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

