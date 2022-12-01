Overview of Dr. David Gruber, MD

Dr. David Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Gruber works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.