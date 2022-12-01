Dr. David Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gruber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gruber, MD
Dr. David Gruber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Gruber works at
Dr. Gruber's Office Locations
Downtown Spokane105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Spokane220 E Rowan Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 624-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Received the best care from beginning to end.
About Dr. David Gruber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700824554
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Cincinnati Hospitals
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruber has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
