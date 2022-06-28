Dr. David Grunkemeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunkemeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Grunkemeier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Grunkemeier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Grunkemeier works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’ve had three procedures from Dr. Grunkemeier at the Oregon clinic. Each time, I felt well informed going into and after the procedure. I was able to see and discuss results as needed. I was informed of follow up care and future visits. Dr. Grunkemeier was personable with a sense of task at hand and revealed a sense of humor in speaking with him afterwards. I would highly recommend the Oregon clinic and Dr. Grunkemeier.
About Dr. David Grunkemeier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972542090
Education & Certifications
- UNC Chapel Hill
- OHSU
- OHSU
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
