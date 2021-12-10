Overview

Dr. David Guarraia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Guarraia works at St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.