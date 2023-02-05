See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Gudis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Gudis, MD

Dr. David Gudis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Gudis works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gudis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paranasal Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Nasal and Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Proctogram Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Excellentchronic sinusitis and fungal infection.
    JG — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Gudis, MD
    About Dr. David Gudis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699939249
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gudis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gudis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gudis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gudis works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gudis’s profile.

    Dr. Gudis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudis.

