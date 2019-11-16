Overview

Dr. David Guelich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Guelich works at Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.