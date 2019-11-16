See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. David Guelich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Guelich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Guelich works at Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 525, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 433-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. David Guelich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1003863077
    • 1003863077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine & Arthroscopic Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    University of Utah
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Guelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guelich works at Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Guelich’s profile.

    Dr. Guelich has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Guelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guelich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.