Dr. David Guelich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Guelich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Chicago Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3000 N Halsted St Ste 525, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 433-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I absolutely love this doctor. I'm so glad I found him. Even though I know he treats lots of sports medicine, he was equally kind and helpful to me at 70 years old. I got two new knees from him, one at a time. He was there and helpful through the whole experience. Now at 72 my knees are the best part of my body! No pain, no arthritis, and I get around like a kid.
About Dr. David Guelich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine & Arthroscopic Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Utah
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Guelich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guelich works at
Dr. Guelich has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear.
Dr. Guelich speaks German and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Guelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.