Dr. David Guffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Guffey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Guffey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Guffey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Macomb Family Medicine - Seville15420 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guffey?
About Dr. David Guffey, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1164601100
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guffey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guffey works at
Dr. Guffey has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guffey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.