Dr. David Gurd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gurd, MD
Dr. David Gurd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Gurd works at
Dr. Gurd's Office Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gurd was highly recommended to me by a friend whose daughter had the same spinal fusion my daughter had done on 11-14-19. Upon returning home, my daughter developed an epidural headache. So badly that she was becoming dehydrated and couldn’t do anything. He made sure we did not have to go through the ED and that admitting had a bed ready for her in the pediatric unit. He came in on Friday the morning after admission to see her as well as Saturday morning. He genuinely cares about his patients and families. I highly recommend Dr. Gurd.
About Dr. David Gurd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275631988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gurd has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurd.
