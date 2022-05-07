Dr. David Gurka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gurka, MD
Dr. David Gurka, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Pulmonary Medicine-rush University Medical Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 54, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6744
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Gurka is an outstanding physician with extensive knowledge in the latest pulmonary research & medication. He always discusses & explains any suggested changes or additional medications
About Dr. David Gurka, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255385514
- University Of Illinois Medical Center At Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurka.
