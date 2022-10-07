See All Urologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. David Guthman, MD

Urology
3.1 (42)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Guthman, MD

Dr. David Guthman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Guthman works at Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Guthman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC
    675 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-3800
  2. 2
    Nch Medical Group
    880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-3800

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Guthman, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Guthman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guthman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guthman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guthman works at Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Guthman’s profile.

    Dr. Guthman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.