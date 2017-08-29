See All Gastroenterologists in Pocatello, ID
Dr. David Gutman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Gutman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center and Riverview Hospital.

Dr. Gutman works at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID with other offices in Garden City, NY, Manhasset, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portneuf Medical Center
    777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 232-6616
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Center of Long Island
    711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 227-3254
  3. 3
    North Shore University Hospital Gastroenterology
    300 Community Dr Bldg 4 # Levitt, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-3875
  4. 4
    Northwell Health
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 387-3990
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portneuf Medical Center
  • Riverview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 29, 2017
    Dr Gutman is an excellent doctor! He is a genuine good person, he goes above & beyond to help in any way. He explains everything in great detail & answers any & all questions you may have. I have known Dr Gutman for at least 20 years. I used to work with him, he treats everyone one with respect & kindness. I did not become his patient until I moved to NC a number of years ago. I have followed him to a number of offices. He is the only gastro doctor I will see & is worth the trip back to L.I.
    Jude Geiger in Troutman, NC — Aug 29, 2017
    About Dr. David Gutman, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376507079
    Education & Certifications

    • Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Med Ctr
    • Baylor Coll Med-Affil Hosps
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University at Albany
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
