Dr. David Gutstein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gutstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Millennium Physician Group13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 110A, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 310-5303
David M Gutstein, M.D., P.A.15621 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 466-8838
David M Gutstein, M.D., P.A.1154 Lee Blvd Ste 2, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 466-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky enough to have Dr. Gutstein when I had my colonoscopy. The doctor is very friendly and explains everything both prior and after the procedure. I had a malignant polyp and he was able to get all the bad stuff out during the procedure. I still had to have colon cancer surgery to be sure, but due to all the bad stuff being remove, the portion of my colon removed came back clean on the pathology report which meant no chemo or other follow up care. I highly recommend Dr. Gutstein and thank god this great professional was my doctor.
About Dr. David Gutstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740279140
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- New York University School of Medicine
- Hamilton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutstein has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutstein.
