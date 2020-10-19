Overview

Dr. David Gutstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gutstein works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.