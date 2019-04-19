Overview of Dr. David Gwynn, MD

Dr. David Gwynn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Gwynn works at Saddleback Eye Medical Assocs in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.