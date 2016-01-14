See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. David Haburchak, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Haburchak, MD

Dr. David Haburchak, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Haburchak works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Haburchak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912
(706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Cryptococcosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Cryptococcosis

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2016
    Very well knowledgeable. Was open to answer any & all questions with a thorough explanation.
    Nathaniel Lofton in Augusta, GA — Jan 14, 2016
    About Dr. David Haburchak, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265542625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Haburchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haburchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haburchak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haburchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haburchak works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Haburchak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haburchak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haburchak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haburchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haburchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

