Dr. David Haburchak, MD
Dr. David Haburchak, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very well knowledgeable. Was open to answer any & all questions with a thorough explanation.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
