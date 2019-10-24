Overview of Dr. David Hackley, MD

Dr. David Hackley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hackley works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Mammoth Lakes, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.