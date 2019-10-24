Dr. David Hackley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hackley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hackley, MD
Dr. David Hackley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Hackley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hackley's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
-
2
Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Directions (760) 924-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group4520 Executive Dr Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 535-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- Mammoth Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackley?
My son was hospitalized for 3 weeks at Scripps. Dr Hackley came to see him every day! He had great bedside manners. He did 3 operations on him. He was fabulous! I can’t say enough great things about him!!
About Dr. David Hackley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790703288
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackley works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.