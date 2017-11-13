Dr. David Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hagen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Hagen-beyer Ent. Clinic505 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 872-0423
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So far so good. I am blessed to have found this gentleman. He’s kind, compassionate, explains things in terms you understand and makes sure you do not go into a procedure until you fully understand everything. The thing that sealed the deal as to knowing I was in good hands was when he came into my pre-op room just before the surgery. First question he had was are you comfortable. After the yes he said would you care to join me in prayer and held my hand and began praying with me. Done deal
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Ear Ache, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
