Overview of Dr. David Hagen, MD

Dr. David Hagen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Hagen works at Hagen Beyer Simon ENT in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.