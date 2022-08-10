Overview of Dr. David Hagstrom, MD

Dr. David Hagstrom, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.



Dr. Hagstrom works at West Texas Pain Management in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.