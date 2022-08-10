Dr. David Hagstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hagstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hagstrom, MD
Dr. David Hagstrom, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.
Dr. Hagstrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hagstrom's Office Locations
-
1
West Texas Pain Management2424 50th St Rm 101, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions (806) 412-6922
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagstrom?
Very good Dr definitely concerned about his patients and his staff is excellent. I definitely recommend him for pain management
About Dr. David Hagstrom, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154493997
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
- Anesthesiology
- Family Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma City University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagstrom works at
Dr. Hagstrom has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hagstrom speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.