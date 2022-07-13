Overview of Dr. David Haile, MD

Dr. David Haile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Haile works at Podiatry Associates of Indian River County LLC in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.