Dr. David Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Haile, MD
Overview of Dr. David Haile, MD
Dr. David Haile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Haile works at
Dr. Haile's Office Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates of Indian River County LLC1424 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haile?
Had an appointment with Dr Haile. Right foot was killing me. He went to work and I walked out with no pain. On follow up he made my foot even better. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Great guy.
About Dr. David Haile, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720087646
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haile works at
Dr. Haile has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.