Dr. David Hair, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hair, MD

Dr. David Hair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hair works at Bakersfield Eye Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hair's Office Locations

    Bakersfield Eye Institute
    7508 Meany Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 589-9400
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 26, 2020
    Dr. Hair is such an excellent dr. He has done my husband (he had several issues which Dr. Hair and Cindy handle great) and then I had to have surgery and again they were outstanding been going here about 10 years...don't care to go anywhere else.
    Suzan — May 26, 2020
    About Dr. David Hair, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518173939
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Dept. Of Ophthalmology
    • Washington National Eye Center/Georgetown University Center For Sight
    • Georgetown Dept. Of Internal Medicine
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hair works at Bakersfield Eye Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hair’s profile.

    Dr. Hair has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

