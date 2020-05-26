Dr. David Hair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hair, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hair, MD
Dr. David Hair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hair works at
Dr. Hair's Office Locations
Bakersfield Eye Institute7508 Meany Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 589-9400Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hair is such an excellent dr. He has done my husband (he had several issues which Dr. Hair and Cindy handle great) and then I had to have surgery and again they were outstanding been going here about 10 years...don't care to go anywhere else.
About Dr. David Hair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518173939
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Dept. Of Ophthalmology
- Washington National Eye Center/Georgetown University Center For Sight
- Georgetown Dept. Of Internal Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hair has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.