Dr. David Hakimian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hakimian, MD
Dr. David Hakimian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Hakimian's Office Locations
Illinois Cancer Specilaists8915 W Golf Rd Fl 2, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 827-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Update: 2/5/22 Drs. Hakimian and Klein, Illinois Cancer Specialists, actually saved my life. In Sep't 20, when I was diagnosed, I had lost over 40 lbs, 180 to 140, spent 20 hours of day in bed, and used a walker. Since then, I have had a stem cell transplant at Lutheran General using my own stem cells and am on various medicines. My weight is back to 165, and I enjoy all activities. Multiple myeloma is not curable at this time, but through my regimens, I expect to live for a long time. I owe a lot to these doctors.
About Dr. David Hakimian, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972590347
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Luth Genl
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakimian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakimian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakimian has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimian.
