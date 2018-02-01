Overview of Dr. David Hale, MD

Dr. David Hale, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Hale works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.