Dr. David Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hall, MD
Dr. David Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Mon Health Urology1000 J D Anderson Dr Ste 401, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3074Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly office staff and the physician is astutely awesome. Dr. Hall is very knowledgeable, did not make me feel rushed, and explained everything about my urology visit on a level that was understandable for me. He is very caring and very concerned with the status of health care for his patients. I would refer this physician 100 times over.
About Dr. David Hall, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023068582
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.