Overview of Dr. David Hall, MD

Dr. David Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Hall works at Mon Health Urology in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.