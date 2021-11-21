Overview of Dr. David Hall, MD

Dr. David Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.



Dr. Hall works at Pasadena Eye Center LLC in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.