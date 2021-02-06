Overview of Dr. David Hall, MD

Dr. David Hall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Westminster Hosp/u London and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Neurology Indiana LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.