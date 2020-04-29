Overview

Dr. David Hall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.