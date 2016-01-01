Dr. Halley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Halley, MD
Overview of Dr. David Halley, MD
Dr. David Halley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Halley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Halley's Office Locations
-
1
Smith Clinic1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 375-6408Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halley?
About Dr. David Halley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1649243080
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Halley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.