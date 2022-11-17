Dr. David Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Halpern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Halpern, MD
Dr. David Halpern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern's Office Locations
Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery120 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 686-9101Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
? ? Fabulous !!! ?For many years I have been a patient of Dr Halpern. He is an exceptionally gifted , truly skilled surgeon who is compassionate about his work and patients. His staff, under the direction of Miss Silvia, will equally be there as part of the team. Choose Dr. Halpern!!!
About Dr. David Halpern, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487683801
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian|Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center|Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
- New York University|New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halpern speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.