Dr. David Halstead, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Halstead, DPM
Dr. David Halstead, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Halstead's Office Locations
Royalton Foot & Ankle Associates PC 173800 Hollywood Rd Ste 103, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 463-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
In town on vacation from KC and got a piece of glass lodged in my foot. It was literally looking for a needle in a haystack as stuff like that is notoriously hard to find. Dr Halstead was able to locate it in about 5 min and the shot to numb didn't hurt a bit. Great skill and bedside manner....I should know, I'm a family physician. If I practiced here, I would definitely send all my patients to him.
About Dr. David Halstead, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407843469
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Dr. Halstead has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halstead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.