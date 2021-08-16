Dr. David Hamilos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hamilos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
David T Hamilos DPM508 Princeton Rd Ste 202, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 926-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr H for over 3 years. Have always had excellent care with each visit. The staff is also outstanding. Thanks to all for the care and kindness.
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilos has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.