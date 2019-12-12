Dr. David Hamilton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hamilton, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hamilton, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Augustine, FL.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
Mill Creek Dental Care149 Tuscan Way # 203, St Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 298-8505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very sweet to my daughter
About Dr. David Hamilton, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1053723700
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
