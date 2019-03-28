See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. David Hampe, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (34)
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hampe, MD

Dr. David Hampe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Hampe works at DR. DAVID HAMPE, MD in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hampe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David W. Hampe MD PA
    5920 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr Hampe is an excellent breast surgeon treating patients that often require radical surgery. He is knowledgeable, very compassionate, and thoroughly explains the procedures. On the day of surgery, he is there to guide you into the OR and follows up later in the evening. Robin, his nurse is wonderful and helpful to all of us.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. David Hampe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164462230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hampe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hampe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

