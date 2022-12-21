Dr. David Hannallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hannallah, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hannallah, MD
Dr. David Hannallah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Hannallah works at
Dr. Hannallah's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE Grove City5500 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 488-1816Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic One Hilliard3777 TRUEMAN CT, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 488-1816Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthopedicOne560 N Cleveland Ave, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 488-1816
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. David Hannallah on 11/22/22 for severe, debilitating low back pain. Had lumbar laminectomy. 30 days post surgery I’m pain free and no numbness.
About Dr. David Hannallah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225001183
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannallah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hannallah works at
Dr. Hannallah has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannallah.
