Overview of Dr. David Hannallah, MD

Dr. David Hannallah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Hannallah works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.