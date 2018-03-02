See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. David Hanscom, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (24)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hanscom, MD

Dr. David Hanscom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Hanscom works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanscom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Neuroscience Institute
    550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. David Hanscom, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568408912
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

