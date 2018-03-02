Dr. Hanscom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hanscom, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hanscom, MD
Dr. David Hanscom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hanscom's Office Locations
Swedish Neuroscience Institute550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you have had multiple surgeries and have chronic pain, Dr. Hascom is the doctor to see. If your seeking medications to just manage your pain or a quick fix surgery he isn’t the surgeon to see. He does a through evaluation of your sleep, anxiety, and issues that are causing anger or stress in your life before he will even consider surgery. If it’s mechanical in nature he will fix it. If it isn’t, he has a great program to help decrease your pain levels with your active participation.
About Dr. David Hanscom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanscom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanscom has seen patients for Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanscom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanscom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanscom.
