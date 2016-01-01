Dr. David Hardaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hardaway, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hardaway, MD
Dr. David Hardaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hardaway's Office Locations
Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 358-0472
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Hardaway, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225072861
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardaway has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
