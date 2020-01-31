Dr. David Harden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Harden, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Locations
1
Matthew T. Stanley O.d. P.A.1640 Charles Pl Ste 103, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-9461
2
Manhattan Dermatology PA4201 Anderson Ave Ste F, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-4645
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harden?
Excellent! Has removed several basal cell cancers from me with great success. See him every 6 months for a check up.
About Dr. David Harden, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134184245
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harden has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.