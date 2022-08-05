Dr. David Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hardy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC CardioVascular Institute2409 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-4369Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Save my daughter life. Wonderful thank you so much the Williams family.
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Aneurysm and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
