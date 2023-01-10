Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. David Harper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 610, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harper listens, ask questions and follows thru with procedure and follow up
About Dr. David Harper, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
