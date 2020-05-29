Dr. David Harries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harries, MD
Overview
Dr. David Harries, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wales College Of Medicine, Biology, Life And Health Sciences, Cardiff University, School Of Medicine, Cardiff University and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Harries works at
Locations
Deaconess Clinic4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 450-7246Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Harries last week for the consult. I will go back next week for an epidural and pain shot. Then after another two weeks, I will go back for a different treatment for a totally different issue. He was thorough with his explanation of what to expect. Thus far, I am impressed with Dr. Harries and his staff.
About Dr. David Harries, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104924109
Education & Certifications
- Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow
- University Of Ky College Of Med
- University Of Kentucky
- Wales College Of Medicine, Biology, Life And Health Sciences, Cardiff University, School Of Medicine, Cardiff University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harries works at
Dr. Harries has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Harries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harries.
