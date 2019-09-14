Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Harris, MD
Dr. David Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
University Eye Specialists140 Capital Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-6052
University Eye Specialists PC500 McFarland St Ste A, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-2760
University Eye Specialists1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 255 Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 244-2020
UT Medical Center Office1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 255 Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 244-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Harris for over 20 years. I had Fuch’s Dystrophy, and have had several transplants. There have been complications (due to my own issues, not his), and he has diagnosed them and turned things around each time. The best testimony I can give is that I CAN SEE!
About Dr. David Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1356346910
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
