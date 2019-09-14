Overview of Dr. David Harris, MD

Dr. David Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.