Dr. David Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Harris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
MaxHealth - Sarasota - Bee Ridge Rd3844 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 379-8481
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Optimum HealthCare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harris listens carefully as well as explains. But what is most important, he assigns usually very effective wide range of treatments from drugs and diet to physical exercise and life style.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presby University Penn Med Center
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.