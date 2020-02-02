Overview

Dr. David Harrison, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Proctology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Harrison works at Community Physician Network in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.