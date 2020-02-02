See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. David Harrison, DO

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Harrison, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Proctology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Harrison works at Community Physician Network in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc
    3660 Guion Rd Ste 330, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 923-1033
  2
    Community Center for Womens Health
    533 E County Line Rd Ste 101, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 957-9050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Hendricks Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2020
    I drew the short end of a genetic lottery and have had chronic hemorrhoids for years, had a flare up and needed surgery. Sadly it wasn't with Dr. Harrison, after nothing but a terrible experience with the other office/provider post surgery I set out in desperation to find actual care elsewhere. Dr. Harrison took me on, someone else's post surgery mess, and within two visits had all my questions and problems cleared up and it's over a year later and smooth sailing. I even needed a small clerical thing resolved almost two years later and they solved it very quickly, even though I wasn't a long term patient or even their surgical patient! My previous provider gave me the run around and they helped me in just two weeks! (Dr. was on vacation the first week)  Both he and his staff clearly care a lot about what they do and the patients they see, I haven't needed to be back there in a long time, but I would in a second if the need arose. Phenomenal practice, strongly recommend.
    Michael R — Feb 02, 2020
    About Dr. David Harrison, DO

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Harrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

