Dr. David Harsha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Harsha, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine100 Hospital Ln Ste 300, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1140 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
i am pain free for the first time since 2017. Thank you thank you. i felt that you were the first person to approach my knee issue without a preconceived notion of what you were going to do..
- IU Health University
- Ind U Med Ctr-Ind U
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Harsha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harsha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harsha speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harsha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harsha.
