Overview of Dr. David Harsha, MD

Dr. David Harsha, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Harsha works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Danville, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.