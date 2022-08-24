Dr. David Hartemink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartemink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hartemink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hartemink, MD
Dr. David Hartemink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Hartemink works at
Dr. Hartemink's Office Locations
Westminster400 W 144th Ave Unit 250, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 963-0689
Arvada7850 Vance Dr Ste 225, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (303) 963-0688Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartemink was both compassionate and thorough. I saw him for a ruptured ear drum which turned into a sinus surgery. He took great care of me from beginning to end and I had complete trust he would take good care of me. He has wonderful bedside manner and listened to all of my questions/concerns.
About Dr. David Hartemink, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartemink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartemink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartemink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartemink works at
Dr. Hartemink has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartemink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartemink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartemink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartemink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartemink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.